Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash

By Rebecca Duffy
Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Students at Keokuk High School are remembering one teen, and fighting for another, after a crash over the weekend.

Keokuk High School students gathered on Monday to honor 15-year-old Lucas Nye who died in a car crash on Saturday night, and 16-year-old Noah Courtney who is fighting to recover from it.

Iowa State Patrol reports the teens were traveling southbound at 10:45 p.m. on Mississippi River Road in their Toyota Matrix when they went off the road and into a ditch. State Patrol reports Nye was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Courtney was not.

There is still no word on what led up to the crash.

On Labor Day, when school was out, around 70 students still showed up at the school to write inspirational quotes, thoughtful prayers and loving words in chalk in honor of the boys.

“It makes me really happy to know that he’s gonna be remembered and people noticed him,” said Junior Josie Marshall.

Marshall sat next to Nye in geometry and she said his smile was contagious.

“Every single day was a new experience with Lucas and I really cherish every single one of them,” Marshall said.

Jacob Clostermery was childhood friends with him.

“We were still very close friends. A very special thing he’s done for me is he introduced me to a church and an environment that I have grown in,” Clostermery said.

Courtney’s cousin Arabella Rose drew pictures of the boys near the bell in front of the high school.

“I would tell him (Courtney) that he’s so loved by everybody in the community and that we are all waiting for his recovery,” Rose said.

At 7:30 p.m. Nye and Courtney’s classmates as well as community members drove cars through downtown Keokuk. Students had signs that read “Live like Lucas” and “Fight like Noah.”

“I think it’s awesome that so many people care for them and that they are all willing to come out here and celebrate Lucas’s legacy,” Rose said.

Students said they plan to sell bracelets that say “Live like Lucas” to help the families pay for medical and funeral costs.

