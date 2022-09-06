Nauvoo Community Center set for mid-October completion date

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - What’s been 10 years in the making is about to become a reality. Construction on the Nauvoo Community Center began in March and is slated for a to finish mid-October.

The center will house city hall, the police station, a food pantry, tourism office and the public library.

Nauvoo Community Center Capital Campaign Committee member John McCarty said the project was designed to bring together common destinations for Nauvoo residents.

“A hub of activity can happen right here in this location,” McCarty said. “Everything is right here in the middle of town now and it’s easy and accessible.”

The project is costing $1.8 million and is being funded completely by donations and grants. McCarty said the Committee has raised over $2 million. Originally, the plan was to move into the old school building that sits behind the present community center location at 1440 Mulholland Street.

Right now, construction crews are still waiting on windows and an air conditioning unit. McCarty said the lack of windows would push back the open date, but the AC unit would not.

The Community Center will occupy 8,500 square feet and giving more space to the Nauvoo Public Library that is just over 600 square feet currently.

Nauvoo Public Library Board Member Elaine Ferguson said the new building will give the library a much needed upgrade.

“Our library is at least 100 years old and is very very small,” Ferguson said.

The library hosts children’s events like story time, but the problem is the limited amount of children the library can handle.

“You can see the amount of room we have for story time and I can do four or five kids comfortably, but 20 is too many.”

Ferguson said the new library inside the Community Center will allow more space for computers, books and a larger children’s corner.

The Nauvoo Community Center Capital Campaign Committee is holding a community walkthrough on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. McCarty said donations can be made by visiting the committee’s website.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.