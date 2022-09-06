Quincy Arts Center announces annual ArtFest

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center announced Tuesday it will hold its annual ArtFest Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Art Center, 1515 Jersey St.

The Art Center invites all with free admission to come together and get a glimpse of its educational services and programming.

The Art Center provides Quincy and the surrounding area. Free and low-cost, hands-on activities can be enjoyed by anyone of any age, making it a great time to get creative. Activities include wheel-throwing, sidewalk chalk, scratchboard art, rock painting, no-look drawing and an exhibit scavenger hunt. The Budding Artist will be there with a paint-your-own-pottery project.

Quincy Public Library, Quincy Community Theatre, Quincy Children’s Museum, The Lorenzo Bull House and Arts Quincy will be at ArtFest with free activities.

Square Peg Group Troupe will be present as costumed works of art. Local musician Kathy Brink will perform beautiful music, and KICK-FM will broadcast from the event.

In addition to hands-on activities and artist demonstrations, the Art Center will have two exhibits on display during the event. The Forest Within by Carlos Zamora will be on display in the Sinnock Gallery, and the 13th Annual Member Exhibit will be on display in the Stevenson Gallery. Zamora will be at the Art Center to talk about his work.

According to organizers, many activities’ costs have been significantly reduced thanks to local businesses and individual donors. This event also allows local artists to share their passion for the arts by hosting several demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

For more information, visit quincyartcenter.org or call (217) 223-5900.

