Quincy Arts Center announces annual ArtFest

A child watches as Amanda Brown-DeClue, administrative assistant at Quincy Art Center, does a...
A child watches as Amanda Brown-DeClue, administrative assistant at Quincy Art Center, does a drawing demonstration at ArtFest on Sept. 18, 2021. This year's ArtFest is on Sept. 17. Submitted Photo(Quincy Art Center)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center announced Tuesday it will hold its annual ArtFest Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Art Center, 1515 Jersey St.

The Art Center invites all with free admission to come together and get a glimpse of its educational services and programming.

The Art Center provides Quincy and the surrounding area. Free and low-cost, hands-on activities can be enjoyed by anyone of any age, making it a great time to get creative. Activities include wheel-throwing, sidewalk chalk, scratchboard art, rock painting, no-look drawing and an exhibit scavenger hunt. The Budding Artist will be there with a paint-your-own-pottery project.

Quincy Public Library, Quincy Community Theatre, Quincy Children’s Museum, The Lorenzo Bull House and Arts Quincy will be at ArtFest with free activities.

Square Peg Group Troupe will be present as costumed works of art. Local musician Kathy Brink will perform beautiful music, and KICK-FM will broadcast from the event.

In addition to hands-on activities and artist demonstrations, the Art Center will have two exhibits on display during the event. The Forest Within by Carlos Zamora will be on display in the Sinnock Gallery, and the 13th Annual Member Exhibit will be on display in the Stevenson Gallery. Zamora will be at the Art Center to talk about his work.

According to organizers, many activities’ costs have been significantly reduced thanks to local businesses and individual donors. This event also allows local artists to share their passion for the arts by hosting several demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

For more information, visit quincyartcenter.org or call (217) 223-5900.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
Officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year
Illinois unions push for workers' rights amendment
New student loan repayment program can help with recruitment and retention
New loan repayment program looks to bolster Illinois mental health worker numbers
Shelby County Fairgrounds get an upgrade
Shelby County Fairgrounds get an upgrade