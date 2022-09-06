Quincy Community Theatre to present ‘Calendar Girls’ play

By Charity Bell
Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre is preparing to bring you their next performance.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the cast of 14 will present ‘Calendar Girls’.

Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen said it’s about a group of women who are determined to honor their friend who has leukemia, with a cheeky fundraiser. They make an alternative calendar and seem to be posed in the nude, but are actually discretely covered by everyday objects like tea cups, flowers and jams.

“It is heartfelt, it is funny, its a good time and I think you’re going to leave the theatre feeling better about yourself and better about community and I think it’s going to give you something to think about and it’s going to put a smile on your face,” Thomsen said.

Thomsen said this play is based on a true story that will humor you and offer you life lessons.

“We are so thrilled to have this live theatrical event,” Thomsen said. “It’s one of those plays that remind you of the sheer theatrical joy of live performance.”

You will have a chance to see WGEM’s Terri Stutheit and Jason Lewton perform as well.

For a list of showtimes and how to purchase tickets click here.

