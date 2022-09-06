WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) Culver-Stockton QB Jase Orndorff Wins Heart Of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week Award

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College quarterback Jase Orndorff has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play in Saturday’s 44-29 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) University.

Orndorff, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior from Leesburg, Ga. (Dodge City CC / Lee County HS), matched his career high with five touchdown passes in Saturday’s victory over the Pioneers. Orndorff completed 19 of 35 passes for 356 yards and one interception. He completed passes to 11 different receivers and his touchdown throws, which all came in the first half, covered eight, 29, 33, 38 and 85 yards. Orndorff also threw five touchdown passes against the Pioneers last season in a 37-19 victory in Olathe, Kan.

The Wildcats, currently 1-1 overall, return to action this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Evangel University in Nixa, Mo. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium. The Valor are also 1-1 overall after a 46-35 loss at Graceland (Iowa) Saturday.

C-SC AD Release

