WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Lady Chargers Roll Past The Lady Saukees Of Pittfsfield On The Road
Labor Day Prep Volleyball Results
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, September 5, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Illini West 2
Pittfield 0
IW Lady Chargers Win By The Scores Of: 25-11, 25-11
Leading stats for IW:
Kills- Reagan Reed with 10, Josie Bryan with 6
Assists-Josie Bryan with 16, Reagan Reed with 5
Digs-Josie Bryan with 6, Reagan Reed with 5, Ali Lopez with 4
Service Points-Abi White with 9 and 1 ace, Josie Bryan with 7 and 1 ace, Kaelyn Ferrill with 5
Lady Chargers are now (5-3) on the season
Next Game: IW Lady Chargers vs. Western High School (Wednesday In Barry, Illinois.)
