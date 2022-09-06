WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Lady Chargers Roll Past The Lady Saukees Of Pittfsfield On The Road

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, September 5, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Illini West 2

Pittfield 0

IW Lady Chargers Win By The Scores Of: 25-11, 25-11

Leading stats for IW:

Kills- Reagan Reed with 10, Josie Bryan with 6

Assists- Josie Bryan with 16, Reagan Reed with 5

Digs- Josie Bryan with 6, Reagan Reed with 5, Ali Lopez with 4

Service Points- Abi White with 9 and 1 ace, Josie Bryan with 7 and 1 ace, Kaelyn Ferrill with 5

Lady Chargers are now (5-3) on the season

Next Game: IW Lady Chargers vs. Western High School (Wednesday In Barry, Illinois.)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.