Workshop teaches tips, tricks to help your kids with math

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s help for you and your kid to learn math tips and tricks. The Kroc Center in Quincy, will offer two math workshops starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, and going until October.

Retired math teacher, Sheila Eyster, will lead a math class every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a word problem class every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You must attend the class with your child to learn with them and help them practice.

The workshops are for students eight-years-old and older.

