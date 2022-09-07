FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The 74th Annual Tri-State rodeo kicks off and board member Gary Gleichman said the Lee County Rodeo Board has been planning for the event for about a year.

As final preparations are being put in place, the Rodeo Board is expecting a big turn out this week.

“It’s literally 52 weeks a year, I say that 52 it’s probably 51,” Media Coordinator Gary Gleichman said. “We take one week off and then start planning for the next year.”

Gleichman said he’s expecting a near sell-out of the events this week.

He estimates the rodeo typically brings about $1.5 million into the local economy.

Gleichman said that it comes from tourism spending on food, fuel and hotels.

“People coming from as far as Florida to Ohio to the West coast because it’s a family reunion for a lot of people,” Gleichman said.

Casey Harp came from Texas with his team to work the production this week.

“One other guy [is] here from Iowa, we got two from Oklahoma and there’s one guy on my crew from Iowa, so he’s visiting family and working while he’s here,” Harp said. “So, we really try to bring in a good crew for this event because it is a pretty big impact in this community.”

Roger Mahoney is a local vendor stationed at the rodeo this year.

Mahoney said he and his team have a sweepstakes giveaway planned and he’s excited to see the community come together.

“You know every year we have it here, and the tri-state rodeo is one of the best in the country,” Mahoney said. “And we’re going to consider doing it for as long as we can.”

The rodeo will kick off at 7 p.m. with live music and a chute-out.

Some other events that will be happening at the rodeo this week:

Thursday will have a live performance from Flo Rida and guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Friday will have a live performance from Jordan Davis, it’s military night and riding will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday is the grand parade which starts at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Ft. Madison.

Click here for the rodeo’s schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.