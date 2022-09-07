Man Arrested After Stealing, Crashing Car in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Missouri man who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it from a Quincy property.

Deputies said they were dispatched to 4323 Highway 96. in Quincy just before 9:00 p.m. after the homeowner reported someone had stolen his truck and crashed it into some trees on the property.

They said they arrested Joshua Henderson of New London, Missouri, for theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they took Henderson into custody without incident and lodged him in the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.