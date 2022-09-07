Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 7th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Michelle McReynolds

Dave Schlueter

Kevin Dicks

Rhlynn Schwerer

Coraline Miles

Andrianne Koeber

Zach Morrison

Pat Heinecke

Bexlee Whitmore

Angela McKinney

Kadin Goodwin

Jeri Harper

Alan Duesterhaus

Marvin Buckelew

Kennedy Wilson

Sarah Lochman

Kellin Wilson

ANNIVERSARIES

Chris & Reagan Costigan

Bill & Pattie Schutte

Al & Mary Jo Frakes

Bryce & Olivia Hoener

Brent & Erica Frye

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.