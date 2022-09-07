Change in culture sees spike in victories for QU volleyball team

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mattison Norris admits she had lost the love of the game she grew up playing.

It was December 2019 and Norris decided the DePaul women’s volleyball program just wasn’t for her.

“I was so unhappy, I just didn’t love the sport any more,” admitted the native of Alexandria, Ind., who had committed to DePaul during her sophomore year at Cathedral High School.

So, Norris entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“I decided I was not going to go play at a Division 2 or a JUCO,” Norris said. “I was just letting my pride get in my way. I was letting other people run my life and I was tired of it.

“Then, I had a talk with my mom (Tara) and she told me to be open-minded about all options. She told me to try out things. I’m glad I listened to her.”

Meanwhile, 315 miles away from Chicago, first-year Quincy University Coach Mark Jones had been hired to rebuild a program that had experienced very little success in the previous 20 years.

“The first thing we had to do was change the culture,” said Jones, whose team is off to the best start in school history with an 8-0 record. “We had to ask ourselves, what is our purpose? In order, it’s family, academics and volleyball.

“We are well supported by the university and we have new expectations around here. It was important to develop a winning culture and I think we have.”

Jones’ vision for the future sold Norris and several other current teammates on the revitalized Hawks program. They have been rewarded for their hard work with a pair of 4-0 weekends at the Henderson State (Ark.) and Wayne State (Ohio) tournaments, winning 24 of a possible 26 games.

Outside hitter Norris was named MVP at the Wayne State Tournament after chalking up 57 kills in 127 attempts, a 35 percent attack percentage and served three aces. She was also recognized as the GLVC Player of the Week.

And Norris, a multimedia journalism major and former WGEM News intern, is loving the game again, thanks to Jones, the coach who brought her to Quincy to help rebuild the program.

“Coach Jones is the big reason I’m here and love the game again,” Norris said. “In three years, he’s done a 360 with this program. I was mentally down and didn’t love the game. At QU, I found a program and a school I really love.”

The Hawks under Jones compiled records of 15-17, 15-7 and 18-13 and reached the GLVC Tournament semifinals before falling to nationally ranked Lewis University last year. QU’s early-season success this year allowed it to pick up votes for the first time in the AVCA Coaches Poll, with Lewis checking in at No. 17.

“It is nice recognition for all the hard work,” Jones said of QU’s inclusion in the others receiving votes category. “It is hard to get into those polls, but that’s not our No. 1 focus.”

Jones, whose team plays at the Arkansas Tech Tournament this weekend, had hoped with a veteran team the Hawks would capitalize on early-season success before opening GLVC play Sept. 15 at Missouri-Rolla. Then, the Hawks take the court at Pepsi Arena for the first time on Sept. 17 against Missouri-St. Louis.

“I knew we would be challenged on the road,” Jones said of QU’s nonconference schedule. “So our challenge is to stay mentally prepared and play our best volleyball.

“We want to get better every time we step on the court. That’s probably the biggest reason we are 8-0.”

Another reason for QU’s success is contributions from the entire roster.

-- Redshirt senior Makayla Knoblauch from Leo, Ind., the first recruit for Jones via Indiana State, is the setter and was Week 1 GLVC Player of the Week as well a member of the Wayne State All-Tournament team. “She’s the glue,” Norris said.

-- Freshman middle blocker Alice Pavan from Mira, Italy, was named to the Wayne State All-Tournament team.

-- Senior outside hitters Emily Rehagen from O’Fallon, Mo., and sophomore Emma Wiljnbergen from Meerlo, Netherlands, provide offense from their positions.

-- Redshirt sophomore libero America Galvan from Fort Worth, Texas, rounds out the starting unit with bench support from Alyssa Grimm from Collinsville and former Quincy High School and John Wood redshirt senior Kailey Reckers.

Much like their coach, this veteran group has a single-minded goal: An unforgettable season.

“This team is really special,” Norris said. “We don’t get much recognition so we let our work do our talking. I know how much work and time I have put in for this as well as my teammates.”

Spoken like someone who truly loves the game again.

