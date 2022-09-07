City of Quincy to recognize Lissencephaly Awareness Day on September 8

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lissencephaly Awareness Day is Sept. 8 and on Thursday, Quincy’s Bayview bridge will be lit up in blue and purple for a Quincy boy named Elijah.

Lissencephaly is a rare terminal brain malformation. Less than 1,000 people in the world have been diagnosed with it.

Elijah’s mom, Amy Tarpein, found out her son had it and was later told he would not live to see age two.

Now, Elijah is defying the odds and is four years old.

Tarpein decided to give Elijah the best fun-filled life and created “Elijah’s Baby Bucket List” where they show everything he should see in his lifetime.

They also share his adventures with the world on social media, where he has more than 180,000 followers.

“We actually found someone within 50 miles of Quincy, whose son was newly diagnosed with Lissencephaly,” Tarpein said. “Because of the awareness, we have brought to Elijah’s Baby Bucket List and through Elijah’s Baby Bucket list we have millions of people who see his videos every week on Facebook.”

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Mike Troup signed a proclamation, marking Sept. 8 as Lissencephaly Awareness Day in Quincy.

