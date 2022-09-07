City of Quincy to recognize Lissencephaly Awareness Day on September 8

By Nick Karlik and Charity Bell
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lissencephaly Awareness Day is Sept. 8 and on Thursday, Quincy’s Bayview bridge will be lit up in blue and purple for a Quincy boy named Elijah.

Lissencephaly is a rare terminal brain malformation. Less than 1,000 people in the world have been diagnosed with it.

Elijah’s mom, Amy Tarpein, found out her son had it and was later told he would not live to see age two.

Now, Elijah is defying the odds and is four years old.

Tarpein decided to give Elijah the best fun-filled life and created “Elijah’s Baby Bucket List” where they show everything he should see in his lifetime.

They also share his adventures with the world on social media, where he has more than 180,000 followers.

“We actually found someone within 50 miles of Quincy, whose son was newly diagnosed with Lissencephaly,” Tarpein said. “Because of the awareness, we have brought to Elijah’s Baby Bucket List and through Elijah’s Baby Bucket list we have millions of people who see his videos every week on Facebook.”

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Mike Troup signed a proclamation, marking Sept. 8 as Lissencephaly Awareness Day in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year

Latest News

Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements. Aldermen voted to adopt a...
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
City of Quincy to recognize Lissencephaly Awareness Day on Sept 8
City of Quincy to recognize Lissencephaly Awareness Day on September 8th
Hannibal’s monthly recycling fee to appear on April ballot
Hannibal’s monthly recycling fee to appear on April ballot