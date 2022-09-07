Construction to begin on U.S. Route 24 Wednesday

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Construction on a busy highway in Northeast Missouri is starting Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportations said U.S. Route 24 sees a lot of traffic every day, and making improvements will preserve the road.

Tomorrow night, crews will start work in Marion County between the U.S. 61 interchange and West Quincy Memorial and Bayview bridges in West Quincy.

MODOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said the project involves diamond grinding and concrete repairs to smooth the pavement.

“Well the work that’s gonna be done, repairing the bad joints and smoothing out the pavement, is really our effort to maintain the system of the roads in Missouri in good condition,” James said.

Quincy resident Dawn Hoener said she travels on U.S. 24 every day for work, so she is glad they are making improvements.

“There’s a lot of truck drivers that go through here and a lot of people go from Quincy to Hannibal for work,” Hoener said. “Yeah, it’s a good idea.”

James said all of the work will happen between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when traffic volumes are lower. One lane will be closed and there will be a reduced speed when crews are working.

James said they hope to finish this fall, but depending on the weather, they could finish in the spring.

Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Missouri will be doing the construction for more than $725,000.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year

Latest News

hannibal recycling on april ballot
Hannibal’s monthly recycling fee to appear on April ballot
Devere S. Gholston
Gholston jury trial delayed
The 74th Annual Tri-State rodeo kicks off and board member Gary Gleichman said the Lee County...
74th Annual Tri-State rodeo kicks off
Adams County Courthouse works on façade changes
Adams County Courthouse works on façade changes