Construction to begin on U.S. Route 24 Wednesday

TAYLOR, Mo. (WGEM) - Construction on a busy highway in Northeast Missouri is starting Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Transportations said U.S. Route 24 sees a lot of traffic every day, and making improvements will preserve the road.

Tomorrow night, crews will start work in Marion County between the U.S. 61 interchange and West Quincy Memorial and Bayview bridges in West Quincy.

MODOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said the project involves diamond grinding and concrete repairs to smooth the pavement.

“Well the work that’s gonna be done, repairing the bad joints and smoothing out the pavement, is really our effort to maintain the system of the roads in Missouri in good condition,” James said.

Quincy resident Dawn Hoener said she travels on U.S. 24 every day for work, so she is glad they are making improvements.

“There’s a lot of truck drivers that go through here and a lot of people go from Quincy to Hannibal for work,” Hoener said. “Yeah, it’s a good idea.”

James said all of the work will happen between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when traffic volumes are lower. One lane will be closed and there will be a reduced speed when crews are working.

James said they hope to finish this fall, but depending on the weather, they could finish in the spring.

Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Missouri will be doing the construction for more than $725,000.

