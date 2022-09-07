Early discussions of possible Lee County pipeline

The supervisors say they have brought zoning and ordinances before the public before, and they...
The supervisors say they have brought zoning and ordinances before the public before, and they did not receive positive feedback at that time.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Early discussions have begun regarding a CO2 and ammonia pipeline being put in Lee County.

During this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Fort Madison, supervisor Garry Seyb spoke about the benefits and potential negative feedback that could come with running a pipeline through the county.

In order for any pipelines to be established... the county would first have to establish zoning and ordinances.

That would make certain land “up for grabs” for pipelines to be placed.

The supervisors say they have brought zoning and ordinances before the public before, and they did not receive positive feedback at that time.

Ultimately, Seyb said the decision would be made through the Iowa Utilities Board.

“We’ve had a lot of farmers be very passionate when it comes to the pipelines in Lee County and they look to us to be able to do something and express their desires at the Iowa Utility Board,” said Seyb. “While we can express our thoughts and our constituents’ views as a whole in a letter, in the end, it’s a letter, it’s a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board.”

Seyb said he has spoken with some farmers who do see some positives to a pipeline.

The supervisors did say they will continue the discussion of possibly looking at ordinances with the county at their next board of supervisors meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements.
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
JWCC President Mike Elbe is hopeful for an October 2023 completion date.
JWCC breaks ground on Workforce Development Center expansion
Keokuk Fire Chief Gabe Rose said that having another ambulance stationed in Keokuk could help...
Officials look at adding another EMS ambulance in Keokuk
Small Rental Rehab Program is designed to help people fix houses in Quincy.
Small Rental Rehab Program meeting for interested developers