Early discussions of possible Lee County pipeline

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Early discussions have begun regarding a CO2 and ammonia pipeline being put in Lee County.

During this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Fort Madison, supervisor Garry Seyb spoke about the benefits and potential negative feedback that could come with running a pipeline through the county.

In order for any pipelines to be established... the county would first have to establish zoning and ordinances.

That would make certain land “up for grabs” for pipelines to be placed.

The supervisors say they have brought zoning and ordinances before the public before, and they did not receive positive feedback at that time.

Ultimately, Seyb said the decision would be made through the Iowa Utilities Board.

“We’ve had a lot of farmers be very passionate when it comes to the pipelines in Lee County and they look to us to be able to do something and express their desires at the Iowa Utility Board,” said Seyb. “While we can express our thoughts and our constituents’ views as a whole in a letter, in the end, it’s a letter, it’s a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board.”

Seyb said he has spoken with some farmers who do see some positives to a pipeline.

The supervisors did say they will continue the discussion of possibly looking at ordinances with the county at their next board of supervisors meeting next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.