Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Gas prices are on the decline for the 12th consecutive week, which is the longest streak since 2018, according to GasBuddy.

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month ago but is still 57.6 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas analysis experts are hopeful the decrease in gas prices will continue into the fall but could be contingent upon what happens in the tropics.

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. That’s the good news,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan noted that the switch to winter gasoline will happen in just over a week and should provide some additional relief at the pumps.

Most of the country’s least expensive markets fall in the southern region and include states like Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Georgia.

