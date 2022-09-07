Gholston jury trial delayed

QUINCY (WGEM) - The October trial of a Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man has been delayed.

Devere S. Gholston appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the case was removed from the October trial docket on the defense’s motion. He is set to return to court Oct. 4.

Gholston, 27 faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.

Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.

Hayden Schmidt reportedly was entering his grandfather’s home to steal firearms.

Schmidt is being charged as an adult. He pleaded not guilty three counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and robbery.

Gholston is being held in the Adam County Jail on $10 million bond.

Hayden Schmidt is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.

