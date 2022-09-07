Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy

The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of a large Magellanic cloud galaxy nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula.

Scientists say it got that nickname because it resembles a burrowing tarantula’s home line with its silk.

The nebula sits 161,000 light years away from Earth.

It is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.

NASA says it also houses the hottest and most massive stars currently known to astronomers.

Thanks to the Webb Telescope, scientists have been able to spot tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the galaxy.

They originally thought the stars were just cosmic dust.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements.
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino,...
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., speaks during a news conference at the...
GOP gives thumbs down to Biden’s $47B emergency request
Police said Japa Goins, 34, will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.
Registered sex offender tries to kidnap, rape jogger in Tennessee, police say