Hannibal’s monthly recycling fee to appear on April ballot

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a chance for a recycling program to continue in the city of Hannibal.

On Tuesday night, City Council voted to put a $1.90 monthly recycling fee on the April ballot.

Hannibal residents already pay a monthly $1.90 fee to recycle their materials at 2 River Industries, Inc. If residents vote yes in April, that fee would continue into the next year.

Executive Director Justin Barnhart said money helps with operational costs, equipment upgrades and building maintenance.

He said it also allows them to pay their many employees who have disabilities.

Barnhart said he is glad City Council approved the issue for the April 2023 ballot, otherwise Hannibal would not have recycling next year without that fee.

“That $1.90 goes toward 2 Rivers to help with general expenses and things like that and we have to have it,” Barnhart said. “Without it, we are not even there anymore. So it’s a big help.”

Also at the meeting, Barnhart updated the City Council about their operations. Since he became executive director in April, they have installed new fencing, a ventilation system and informational signs.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the Council:

  • Voted for the city attorney to draft an ordinance to create a public comment period at the beginning of each meeting
  • Voted for the mayor to execute a contract so the city can buy Bear Creek Sports Park.

