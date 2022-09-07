High pressure settling into the Tri-States

High pressure has settled into the area.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off pleasant in the upper 50s to 60s. We have mostly clear skies with light northerly winds. Those conditions could lead to some very patchy fog, mainly near areas of water and in low-lying areas. If the fog does develop, it will dissipate quickly within an hour or two after sunrise. A high pressure system will be our main forecast influencer over the next few days. As a result we will have mostly sunny skies today with just some pretty fair weather cumulus clouds later this afternoon. Daytime highs will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Into tonight, we will be a little cooler than the previous nights as lows will be in the upper 50s. Our clear skies and light winds will continue into tonight leading to another chance of some very patchy fog. This fog would be near areas of water and in low-lying areas again.

The dry conditions will continue into tomorrow with abundant sunshine expected. Daytime highs will be similar to today’s, in the low to mid 80s.

We are tracking our next possible chance of rain, which looks to arrive this weekend.

