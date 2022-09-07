Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Dorothy “Dottie” Mahla, 101, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 4, 2022 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Larry Joe McCleery, 60, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 4 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Mary Catherine Brahler, 85, of Quincy, died on September 6 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Terry M. McEwen, 71, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Ruthann Forrest, age 75, of Quincy, died on September 1 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Debra S. Tucker, age 62, of Quincy, died on September 2 in her home. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Tammy Lynn Mullen, age 55, of Southampton, PA, formerly of Quincy, died on September 1 in Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jenkintown, PA. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

There are no births to report today

