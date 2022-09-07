JWCC breaks ground on Workforce Development Center expansion

JWCC President Mike Elbe is hopeful for an October 2023 completion date.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the expansion of the school’s Workforce Development Center, something that’s been a three-year planning process.

The expansion will add 14,170 square feet to the existing facility. JWCC President Mike Elbe said this will allow for the creation of new programs in areas such as robotics. Elbe said the expansion will also feature a virtual reality lab.

“All of these career technical hands-on training programs require physical space,” Elbe said. “So there’s a need for having this kind of space, and this is a center that’s going to serve this region for decades to come.”

The project cost $6.5 million. $3 million is being covered by an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant while the school is covering the remaining $3.5 million.

Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler said the additional space will give existing programs nearly double they space they currently work with.

“Most of our programs are really packed in tight right now,” Hetzler said. “We really need to be able to spread it out a little bit to make that learning environment more reasonable.”

Some welding students stressed the importance of increasing opportunities for the JWCC population.

“Some of the areas could be expanded to where it’s not everyone’s grouped into one area to learn something,” first-year welding student Chris Weber said.

Because of the tight space, students often have to share workspaces and equipment.

“It gives more room, more space and provides more room for more people to learn how to weld,” first-year welding student Rshon Douglas added.

The facility is home to eight different programs. Elbe said he anticipates a completion sometime next October.

