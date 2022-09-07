Marion County sheriff’s office warning about phone scams

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State law enforcement officials want the public to be aware of phone scams.

Officials at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said over the last month, residents reported receiving numerous phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant Matt Kundas from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said it’s a scam looking to get money from people by convincing them they’re in legal trouble.

He said the some of the calls are come from random and out of area numbers but sometimes the caller ID shows up as the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff’s office, no law enforcement agency that I know of, will call up individuals claiming that they have a warrant and request any type of money or money transfer to them to settle this criminal claim if you will.” he said. “No law enforcement agency does that.”

Shinn said this isn’t the only scam they’ve heard about.

Another one involves scammers calling someone to say their family member is in trouble and needs money for legal help.

He said watch out for dating apps, too. Many fake profiles will feature a military officer who is overseas and strapped for cash. Shinn said scammer will ask for money once a relationship develops only to disappear once payment is received.

Shinn said the scammers typically asks for money, credit cards, or gift cards.

He said telephone scammers are responsible for stealing up to $7,000 from Marion County residents.

Shinn said if you are in doubt about a the legitimacy of a phone call, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 573-769-2077.

