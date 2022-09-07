Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services approves new COVID-19 boosters

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - New, updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna designed to help fight against the original COVID-19 strain and the new Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for distribution.

This approval follows the emergency authorization of the boosters by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board last week.

Given the encompassing technology of the boosters, which are a mix of two versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, they will now replace other boosters to better protect people, their families, and their communities from COVID-19-related illness and its omicron subvariants. BA.5 makes up nearly 90% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S as of September 3.

Individuals 12 and over are eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech booster, and adults 18 and older can receive the Moderna booster at least two months after their last dose.

The new boosters will be available to the public through the Health Department beginning Sept. 12. Visit vaccine417.com for hours and locations.

Additionally, the Health Department will be hosting an appointment-only vaccination event at Kickapoo High School, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave., from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. for those 12 and older who are interested in receiving one of the new boosters.

To make an appointment for the booster event, visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.

Individuals receiving their first ever booster will be eligible for a $50 gift card while supplies last.

