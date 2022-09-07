Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved

QUINCY (WGEM) - Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements. Aldermen voted to adopt a resolution to fix more than 40 alleys throughout the city at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the city decided to invest nearly $1.3 million to fix its alleys after they received several public complaints about the conditions of the alleyways.

Conte said damage is caused to alleys when vehicles like garbage trucks and semis use them. He said they’re too heavy and most alleys are not designed to hold their weight.

2nd Ward Alderman Jeff Bergman said Ward 2, has 10 of the alleys that are on the list to be fixed.

“This is not in place of street work. We have a capital plan, a five-year plan of all the wards to work on the streets. This is above and beyond street work,” Bergman said. “I know that’s a frustration and concern for some people. Why are we working on alleys, we need to take care of the potholes, we need to take care of the streets. We are doing that, plus this, above and beyond.”

Conte said Quincy police are able to ticket any drivers who violate the standards of driving through alleyways.

Twelve of the alderman present at Tuesday night’s meeting voted yes to approve this resolution. 3rd Ward Alderman Parker Freiburg abstained and another alderman was absent.

