Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Makes A Verbal Commit With State Fair Community College In Missouri
Raiders Senior Plans To Head To The “Show Me State” To Continue Academic/Athletic Pursuits Next Year
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In college recruiting news and notes, Quincy Notre Dame baseball and football standout Dalton Miller issued a verbal commit earlier this evening. The Raiders senior is set to sign with State Fair Community College to continue his academic and athletic career (baseball) on the next level. The college is located in Sedalia, Missouri.
Miller broke the news (via his Social Media Platform)). he also indicated in his brief statement that he wanted to thank his parents, teammates, and former coaches---as well as his future coaches at State Fair for giving him the opportunity to continue to play the game that he loves.
MSHSAA Softball Scores
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Clark County 2
Monroe City 8
South Shelby 0
Marceline 15 (Final/4 Innings)
North Shelby 18
Paris 5
Palmyra 12
La Plata 1 (Final/5 Innings)
Highland 9
Centralia 4
Marion County 0
Knox County 15 (Final/3Innings)
Thursday: Knox Co. At Paris
Atlanta 2
Scotland County 7
Canton 8
Westran 2
Bowling Green 0
Elsberry 1
Silex 15
Louisiana 3
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.