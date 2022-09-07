Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Makes A Verbal Commit With State Fair Community College In Missouri

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In college recruiting news and notes, Quincy Notre Dame baseball and football standout Dalton Miller issued a verbal commit earlier this evening. The Raiders senior is set to sign with State Fair Community College to continue his academic and athletic career (baseball) on the next level. The college is located in Sedalia, Missouri.

Miller broke the news (via his Social Media Platform)). he also indicated in his brief statement that he wanted to thank his parents, teammates, and former coaches---as well as his future coaches at State Fair for giving him the opportunity to continue to play the game that he loves.

MSHSAA Softball Scores

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Clark County 2

Monroe City 8

South Shelby 0

Marceline 15 (Final/4 Innings)

North Shelby 18

Paris 5

Palmyra 12

La Plata 1 (Final/5 Innings)

Highland 9

Centralia 4

Marion County 0

Knox County 15 (Final/3Innings)

Thursday: Knox Co. At Paris

Atlanta 2

Scotland County 7

Canton 8

Westran 2

Bowling Green 0

Elsberry 1

Silex 15

Louisiana 3

