Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Makes A Verbal Commit With State Fair Community College In Missouri

Raiders Senior Plans To Head To The “Show Me State” To Continue Academic/Athletic Pursuits Next Year
QND Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Issues A Verbal Commit Tuesday (via Social Media)
QND Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Issues A Verbal Commit Tuesday (via Social Media)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -In college recruiting news and notes, Quincy Notre Dame baseball and football standout Dalton Miller issued a verbal commit earlier this evening. The Raiders senior is set to sign with State Fair Community College to continue his academic and athletic career (baseball) on the next level. The college is located in Sedalia, Missouri.

Miller broke the news (via his Social Media Platform)). he also indicated in his brief statement that he wanted to thank his parents, teammates, and former coaches---as well as his future coaches at State Fair for giving him the opportunity to continue to play the game that he loves.

MSHSAA Softball Scores

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Clark County 2

Monroe City 8

South Shelby 0

Marceline 15 (Final/4 Innings)

North Shelby 18

Paris 5

Palmyra 12

La Plata 1 (Final/5 Innings)

Highland 9

Centralia 4

Marion County 0

Knox County 15 (Final/3Innings)

Thursday: Knox Co. At Paris

Atlanta 2

Scotland County 7

Canton 8

Westran 2

Bowling Green 0

Elsberry 1

Silex 15

Louisiana 3

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Hannibal Lady Pirates Shutout Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court 2-0 On Tuesday Night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Shutout Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court 2-0 On Tiuesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Brown County Lady Hornets Volleyball Team Rolls Past Triopia 2-0 In Mount Sterling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
BC Lady Hornets Are Now (6-3) On The Volleyball court After Beating Triopia

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Blue Devils Volleyball Team Holds On To Beat Sterling In “The Gem City: In A 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference Thriller

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Quincy Blue Devils Beat Sterling 2-1 In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Moline In Their Western Big 6 Conference Opener On The Gridiron This “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Set To Face Moline On "Football Friday Night!"

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Gets Back To Work On The Pitch After 3 Days Off

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Returns To The Pitch After 3 Days Off

Athlete of the Week

2022-23 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Lady Chargers Roll Past The Lady Saukees Of Pittfsfield On The Road

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Beats Pittsfield In Straight Sets On Labor Day

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) Culver-Stockton QB Jase Orndorff Wins Heart Of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Quarterback Wins Top Conference Award On Monday

Sports

Andrew Rupcich Makes Titans Practice Squad

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday (September 5) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Select Greg Spohr As Their New Head Men’s Golf Coach

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Select A Former QHS Blue Devil Golf Standout As Their New Head Men's Golf Coach