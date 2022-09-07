Quincy Regional Airport receives solar energy loan

QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy is set to loan the Quincy Regional Airport about $1.2 million to install solar energy.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the 13 Aldermen present voted to approve a resolution that will pull these funds from the city’s general fund.

The conditions for the loan state that the airport will have to repay the $1.2 million back to the city’s general fund over the next 16 years.

