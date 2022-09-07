Quincy University announces largest enrollment in 30 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University has continued to grow its enrollment and has hit the largest freshman enrollment in 30 years.

Quincy University enrolled 307 freshmen, a 33 percent increase from last year, making it the largest first-year class since 1992.

Including all undergraduate and graduate students, the total enrollment at QU for the Fall 2022 academic term is 1,250. This is an 8 percent increase from the total enrollment at the university in Fall 2021.

“At Quincy University, we have always told the great story of this Catholic and Franciscan university,” said Brian McGee, president of Quincy University. “In our recent efforts to reach prospective students, we have emphasized our unique commitment to student success inside and outside the classroom. I am pleased that our Success by Design program and other new initiatives at QU has been so favorably received by our students and their families.”

The class of 2026 comes to QU from over 150 high schools, located in 27 states and 14 countries. Most students at Quincy University come from Illinois and Missouri, as has been the case throughout the university’s history.

“My team and I are very pleased to welcome the largest new student enrollment in thirty years,” said Tom Oliver, vice president for enrollment management. “This incoming class brings diverse life experiences, perspectives, and talents to our campus community. We are excited to see how their presence will have a lasting impact on Quincy University.”

The freshman class has an average GPA of 3.40 and an average SAT score of 1155. 60 percent were admitted as test optional.

