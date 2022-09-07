Small Rental Rehab Program meeting for interested developers

Small Rental Rehab Program is designed to help people fix houses in Quincy.
Small Rental Rehab Program is designed to help people fix houses in Quincy.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A meeting has been scheduled Thursday evening for people interested in the next round of money from Quincy’s small rental rehab program.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall and is open to the public.

The program is designed to help rehabilitate rental homes west of 18th street that are in need of repair.

It incentivizes new development by offering a 5-year, interest-free loans for half the construction costs.

It pays up to $20,000 per unit.

“From looking at census data, that we had something around 1,800 vacant units west of 18th street. We felt that it was important to encourage or incentives homeowners who had these vacant units to redevelop the properties, so this gives them incentive to renovate that unit,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy Planning Director.

All those who are interested must have an application turned into Chuck Bevelheimer by Oct. 31.

For those who can’t meet the meeting can visit the city’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements.
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
JWCC President Mike Elbe is hopeful for an October 2023 completion date.
JWCC breaks ground on Workforce Development Center expansion
Keokuk Fire Chief Gabe Rose said that having another ambulance stationed in Keokuk could help...
Officials look at adding another EMS ambulance in Keokuk
The supervisors say they have brought zoning and ordinances before the public before, and they...
Early discussions of possible Lee County pipeline