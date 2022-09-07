Small Rental Rehab Program meeting for interested developers

QUINCY (WGEM) - A meeting has been scheduled Thursday evening for people interested in the next round of money from Quincy’s small rental rehab program.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall and is open to the public.

The program is designed to help rehabilitate rental homes west of 18th street that are in need of repair.

It incentivizes new development by offering a 5-year, interest-free loans for half the construction costs.

It pays up to $20,000 per unit.

“From looking at census data, that we had something around 1,800 vacant units west of 18th street. We felt that it was important to encourage or incentives homeowners who had these vacant units to redevelop the properties, so this gives them incentive to renovate that unit,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy Planning Director.

All those who are interested must have an application turned into Chuck Bevelheimer by Oct. 31.

For those who can’t meet the meeting can visit the city’s website for more information.

