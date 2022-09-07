Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

How it works:

  • First, this deal won’t last long. To get started, you must purchase a flight ticket between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 for flights between now and Nov. 17.
  • If you complete those steps, you’ll receive a “bring a friend free” voucher that can be used on any Southwest flight from Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Officer Teresa Smith said the money will be put towards...
Memorial Hospital in Carthage to discontinue labor and delivery services this year
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Alleyways in Quincy will soon get some needed improvements.
Quincy alleyways and streets to be improved
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a...
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
Bidens to welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
LIVE: Obama White House portrait unveiled