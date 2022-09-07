This does not look like a drought buster

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Our dry weather pattern is persistent. We had an extraordinarily dry August and we are continuing that trend through the first week of September. While there is rain in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday. At this time it looks as if that rain would be a little sparse. Or much less than what we need at this time. The rain will develop ahead of a cold front. That cold front will slide through the area and drop temperatures down significantly on Sunday. For example Saturday we expect high temperatures around 85 and Sunday temperatures will likely not crack the 70-degree mark. The rain accompanying this cold front will not be a drought buster, indications presently are showing a quarter of an inch may be up to a half inch of rain

