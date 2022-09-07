WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Moline In Their Western Big 6 Conference Opener On The Gridiron This “Football Friday Night!”

(2-0) Quincy High Will Be On The Road This Week Facing The MHS Maroons
QHS Head Football Coach Rick Little Shares Insight In Facing Moline On Friday Night
QHS Head Football Coach Rick Little Shares Insight In Facing Moline On Friday Night
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Playing on the road is always a challenge for any team. Riding on a team bus for 2 hours or more, into a hostile environment, facing a team that’s focused on doing everything that they can to keep you from winning on their home turf, is oftentimes a daunting task that many find to tough to overcome. If you have any serious hopes of winning a state championship, or even making it to the post-season, you have to find a way to win away from home. That will be the task in front of the (2-0) Blue Devils football team this week as they venture to Moline to tangle with the (1-1) Maroons once again. The contest will represent the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference opener for the “Blue and White” who beat Alton last week 48-19 at Flinn Memorial Stadium in their home opener.

We’ll check in with Blue Devils head coach Rick Little and get his thoughts on facing the Maroons, who by the way, beat QHS last season in “The Gem City”, in a real dogfight 48-35.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Gets Back To Work On The Pitch After 3 Days Off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Soccer Team Returns To The Pitch After 3 Days Off

Athlete of the Week

2022-23 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Lady Chargers Roll Past The Lady Saukees Of Pittfsfield On The Road

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Beats Pittsfield In Straight Sets On Labor Day

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) Culver-Stockton QB Jase Orndorff Wins Heart Of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Quarterback Wins Top Conference Award On Monday

Latest News

Sports

Andrew Rupcich Makes Titans Practice Squad

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday (September 5) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Select Greg Spohr As Their New Head Men’s Golf Coach

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Select A Former QHS Blue Devil Golf Standout As Their New Head Men's Golf Coach

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Winner

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

QMG Play of the Week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT

Sports

Quincy University Men’s Soccer Highlights vs Upper Iowa

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS