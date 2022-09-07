WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Moline In Their Western Big 6 Conference Opener On The Gridiron This “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Playing on the road is always a challenge for any team. Riding on a team bus for 2 hours or more, into a hostile environment, facing a team that’s focused on doing everything that they can to keep you from winning on their home turf, is oftentimes a daunting task that many find to tough to overcome. If you have any serious hopes of winning a state championship, or even making it to the post-season, you have to find a way to win away from home. That will be the task in front of the (2-0) Blue Devils football team this week as they venture to Moline to tangle with the (1-1) Maroons once again. The contest will represent the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference opener for the “Blue and White” who beat Alton last week 48-19 at Flinn Memorial Stadium in their home opener.

We’ll check in with Blue Devils head coach Rick Little and get his thoughts on facing the Maroons, who by the way, beat QHS last season in “The Gem City”, in a real dogfight 48-35.

