WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Gets Back To Work On The Pitch After 3 Days Off

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head soccer coach Greg Reis knows the importance of setting a tone in practice early. He understands that a practice session should have a certain pace and level of urgency exhibited by every player to make sure that each member of the team lock in and focus on their specific assignment. Reis was hard at work earlier today setting a tone of urgency in the atmosphere at Advance Physical Therapy Field. That’s where the (6-1) Raiders gathered for their first workout session as a group--in three days.

With a game on the schedule for Thursday against the (3-2-1) Senators from Springfield, Reis wasted little time getting to work right away with conditioning sprints. The players, to their credit, responded in a big way by giving their all. To a man, the “Blue and Gold” already understand that to get to where they want to go, they have to go all out, every single game, and they understand that few know just how tough the journey is, to get to the post-season, and post a strong state title run, like coach Reis. His resume speaks for itself. Everything he does, every sprint he demands, is for a reason. To prepare the Raiders for the journey and challenges ahead. The WGEM Sports-Cam had a chance to catch up with coach Reis and QND’s All-State forward Tanner Anderson before workouts reached a fever pitch to get their thoughts on the quick start the team has jumped out to, and the days ahead for this squad focused on winning.

