WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Gets Back To Work On The Pitch After 3 Days Off

QND Set To Host Springfield High On Thursday In The Gem City
QND Head Soccer Coach Greg Reis Shares Insight On The Week Ahead for The Raiders
QND Head Soccer Coach Greg Reis Shares Insight On The Week Ahead for The Raiders(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head soccer coach Greg Reis knows the importance of setting a tone in practice early. He understands that a practice session should have a certain pace and level of urgency exhibited by every player to make sure that each member of the team lock in and focus on their specific assignment. Reis was hard at work earlier today setting a tone of urgency in the atmosphere at Advance Physical Therapy Field. That’s where the (6-1) Raiders gathered for their first workout session as a group--in three days.

With a game on the schedule for Thursday against the (3-2-1) Senators from Springfield, Reis wasted little time getting to work right away with conditioning sprints. The players, to their credit, responded in a big way by giving their all. To a man, the “Blue and Gold” already understand that to get to where they want to go, they have to go all out, every single game, and they understand that few know just how tough the journey is, to get to the post-season, and post a strong state title run, like coach Reis. His resume speaks for itself. Everything he does, every sprint he demands, is for a reason. To prepare the Raiders for the journey and challenges ahead. The WGEM Sports-Cam had a chance to catch up with coach Reis and QND’s All-State forward Tanner Anderson before workouts reached a fever pitch to get their thoughts on the quick start the team has jumped out to, and the days ahead for this squad focused on winning.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 6) QHS Blue Devils Prepare To Face Moline In Their Western Big 6 Conference Opener On The Gridiron This “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Set To Face Moline On "Football Friday Night!"

Athlete of the Week

2022-23 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Lady Chargers Roll Past The Lady Saukees Of Pittfsfield On The Road

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Volleyball: Illini West Beats Pittsfield In Straight Sets On Labor Day

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday: (September 5) Culver-Stockton QB Jase Orndorff Wins Heart Of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week Award

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Quarterback Wins Top Conference Award On Monday

Latest News

Sports

Andrew Rupcich Makes Titans Practice Squad

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

WGEM Sports Monday (September 5) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Select Greg Spohr As Their New Head Men’s Golf Coach

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Select A Former QHS Blue Devil Golf Standout As Their New Head Men's Golf Coach

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Winner

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

QMG Play of the Week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT

Sports

Quincy University Men’s Soccer Highlights vs Upper Iowa

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS