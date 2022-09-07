WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 7) QND All-State Standout Abbey Schreake Has Verbally Committed To The University Of Missouri Women’s Basketball Program

Screake Visited The Mizzou Campus Today In Columbia On An “Official Visit!”
QND's Abbey Schreacke Headed To The SEC In 2023
QND's Abbey Schreacke Headed To The SEC In 2023(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -WGEM Sports has confirmed with school officials that Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreake has verbally committed to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia after she graduates next year from high school. The All-State guard went on an official visit earlier today to the Mizzou campus. Abbey is now back in Quincy where she’ll play in tonight’s QND vs. Rushville-Industry volleyball game at “The Pit!” The Raiders are currently ranked second in the state in the IHSA Class 2A volleyball poll.

We’ll have an update on Schreake and her decision to join the Mizzou basketball program in 2023 coming up later this evening on WGEM Sports At Ten. Be sure to join us!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Change in culture sees spike in victories for QU volleyball team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
The Hawks have been rewarded for their hard work with a pair of 4-0 weekends at the Henderson State (Ark.) and Wayne State (Ohio) tournaments, winning 24 of a possible 26 games.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday QU Golf Update

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

QU Hawks golf team update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Golf Update From St. Louis

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday Dalton Miller Update

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Makes A Verbal Commit With State Fair Community College In Missouri

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Dalton Miller Issues A Verbal Commit To State Fair Community College

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (Tuesday) Hannibal vs. Payson-Seymour Volleyball

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates shutout Payson-Seymour on the volleyball court 2-0

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Shutout Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court 2-0 On Tiuesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten (Tuesday)

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Brown County Lady Hornets volleyball team rolls past Triopia 2-0 in Mount Sterling

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
BC Lady Hornets Are Now (6-3) On The Volleyball court After Beating Triopia

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (Tuesday) QHS Vollyball

Updated: 17 hours ago