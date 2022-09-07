WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 7) QND All-State Standout Abbey Schreake Has Verbally Committed To The University Of Missouri Women’s Basketball Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -WGEM Sports has confirmed with school officials that Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreake has verbally committed to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia after she graduates next year from high school. The All-State guard went on an official visit earlier today to the Mizzou campus. Abbey is now back in Quincy where she’ll play in tonight’s QND vs. Rushville-Industry volleyball game at “The Pit!” The Raiders are currently ranked second in the state in the IHSA Class 2A volleyball poll.

We’ll have an update on Schreake and her decision to join the Mizzou basketball program in 2023 coming up later this evening on WGEM Sports At Ten. Be sure to join us!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.