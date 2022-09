WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Brown County Lady Hornets Volleyball Team Rolls Past Triopia 2-0 In Mount Sterling

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesdsay, September 6, 2022

IHSA

Triopia 0

Brown County 2

BC Lady Hornets Win 27-25, 25-20

Lady Hornets Leaders: Klare Flynn (8 kils, 3 solo blocks, 6 digs)

Gracie Hedden (7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs)

Katey Fynn (6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 3 aces)

Ashlee Markert added 10 digs and 2 aces

Cyrah Dunlap racked up 22 assists.

BC Lady Hornets Are Now (6-3) On The Season / 2-0 in WIVC.

The Lady Hornets varsity game against West Central is cancelled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.