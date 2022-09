WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Hannibal Lady Pirates Shutout Payson-Seymour On The Volleyball Court 2-0 On Tuesday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

MSHSAA/IHSA Volleyball Tonight

Hannibal Lady Pirates 2

Payson-Seymour 0

HHS Wins: 25-12. 25-20

HHS Lady Pirates Leaders:

Abbie Martin: (3 kills / 2 aces / 6 digs)

Ashlyn Hess: (11 set assists)

Courtney Locke: (2 kills / 2 aces / 2 blocks )

Kate Maune: ( 6 kills / 1 ace / 10 digs )

Lexi Wheelan: ( 1 kill / 1 ace / 3 digs )

Nora Hark: (5 kills / 3 set assists / 2 aces / 3 digs)

Hannibal’s Next Game: Saturday at home in our first conference match up. JV will start at 11. Varsity to follow.

IHSA Soccer

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 2

Moline 5

MSHSAA Soccer

Canton 4

Moberly 3

CHS: Zach Sparrow (3-Goal Hat-Trick For The Tigers)

CHS: Caleb Cox Scored Game-Winning Goal With 10 Secs. Left In The Game!

