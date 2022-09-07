WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) QU Hawks Golf Team Update

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Men’s Golf team opened their 2022 Fall schedule at the Arch Cup at Gateway National Golf Links in the suburbs of St. Louis. The team placed 12th in a 14 team field with a score of 619 (304-315) on Tuesday.

Fellow GLVC member Missouri – St. Louis won the tournament with a 550 (276-274).

Leading the way for the Hawks was Ryan Kruse who shot a 148 (71-77), which tied him for 39th. Connor Stephenson tied for 58th with a 153 (76-77). Rilee West shot a 158 (77-81) and tied for 73rd. Patrick Ringwald was consistent with a 161 (80-81) and tied for 78th. David Hutson rounded out the Hawks lineup with a 162 (82-80).

Competing as individuals were Jack Weis with a 155 (78-77), tied for 64th. Griffin Taylor tied for 67th with a 156 (80-76). T.J Wensing placed 88th with a 185 (98-87).

QH Hawks AD Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.