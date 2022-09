WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 6) Quincy Blue Devils Volleyball Team Holds On To Beat Sterling In “The Gem City: In A 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference Thriller

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling 1

Quincy 2

QHS Wins 26-24, 21-25, 26-24

Liberty 0

Unity 2

Unity (7-1) def. Liberty 25-13, 25-18

UHS Leaders:

Abby Pilkington - 16 digs

Hayden Frankel - 10 Assists

Ashlynn Arnsman - 3 blocks

Kyra Carothers & Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills each

Caroline Knox - 16 service points, 3 aces

IHSA

West Hancock 2

Western (Barry) 0

WHHS Lady Titans Win 25-20, 25-16

WH: Paige Wasielewski (4 kills)

Triopia 0

Brown County 2

BC Lady Hornets Win 27-25, 25-20

Lady Hornets Leaders: Klare Flynn (8 kils, 3 solo blocks, 6 digs)

Gracie Hedden (7 kills, 1 block, 7 digs)

Katey Fynn (6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 3 aces)

Ashlee Markert added 10 digs and 2 aces

Cyrah Dunlap racked up 22 assists.

BC Lady Hornets Are Now (6-3) On The Season / 2-0 in WIVC.

The Lady Hornets varsity game against West Central is cancelled for Wednesday.

MSHSAA/IHSA Volleyball

Hannibal 2

Payson-Seymour 0

Hannibal wins in 2 sets: 25-12. 25-20

Abbie Martin had 3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs

Ashlyn Hess had 11 set assists,

Courtney Locke had 2 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Kate Maune had 6 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs

Lexi Wheelan had 1 kill, 1 ace, 3 digs

Nora Hark had 5 kills, 3 set assists, 2 aces, 3 digs

IGHSAU

Keokuk 3

Washington 2

KHS Wins: 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25 and 15-3

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (2-0) In Conference Play

College Volleyball

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

Canton, Mo. / Charles Field House

Grand View 2

Culver-Stockton 3

C-SC Wins: 20-25, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 16-14

Grand View is (1-9) overall and (0-2) in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is (6-2) overall and (2-1) in the Heart

Game Notes: C-SC Lady Wildcats Rallied from two sets down to defeat Grand View.

Heleine Filipe (CSC): 20 kills

Madison McClain (CSC): 18 kills, 17 digs

Western Illinois 3

Eastern Illinois 0

WIU Wins 25-22, 25-21, 25-16

Western Leaders: Aubrey Putnam (11 Kills / 5 Digs )

