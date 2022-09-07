Yohn once again set to represent himself at trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - Bradley S. Yohn is once again set to represent himself in his upcoming trial.

Our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig report that Judge Roger Thomson on Wednesday approved the motion from Yohn in Adams County Circuit Court.

Yohn claimed Wednesday that Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson only visited with him twice in the jail since being appointed and hasn’t done the “obvious things that lawyers do,” though he only cited a change of venue motion.

Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.

Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road.

He also faces felony charges in two other cases. He was charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from an Oct. 31 incident.

He faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from an Oct. 14 incident.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.

The trial is set to start Nov. 7, and he will return to court for a status hearing on Oct. 12.

