Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 8th, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dennis Sims

Gary Hunziker

Ronnie Maple

Heather Dix

Jane Reynolds

Jeni Peter

Laurey Wibbell

Seth Carson

Hannah Rosenkrans

Russell Garner

Phyllis Rowland

Diana Taute

Jennifer Hollensteiner

Peyton Clampitt

Terry Potter

Rebekah Chapman

Marsha McCormick

Linda Whitaker

Faith Kientzle

Ashley Schaad

Britany Knowles

Lauren Haley Clark

Carl Lentz

Carla Williams

Roger Bullard Jr.

Jeff Bullard

ANNIVERSARIES

Melvin & Maureen Moeller

Josh & Carrie Potter

Mike & Cathi Murphy

Cory & Nicole Walton

Tim & Cindy Hempen

Scott & Candice Gottman

Robert & Brittany Mast

Doug & Chris Battles

Bob & Becky Fitzgerald

Colton & Jeanna Curtis

Jim & Janice Rosenboom

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 7th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 6th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 6, 2022

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 4th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 5th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 5, 2022

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 5, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 2nd, 2022

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 3rd, 2022

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com