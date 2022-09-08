Blessing Cancer Center to offer free prostate cancer screenings

WGEM News at Six
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health will offer free prostate cancer screenings in Quincy, Hannibal, Pittsfield, and Keokuk throughout September.

Dr. Robert Johnson with the Blessing Cancer Center said he recommends men between the ages of 55 and 69 to talk with their doctor if a prostate cancer screening is right for them.

He said men younger than 55 who have a family history, a relative who had cancer at a younger age, have other health conditions, or are African-American have a history of being more at risk for early onset prostate cancer and should talk with their doctors about getting a screening, too.

“Screenings allow us to find a cancer before they have symptoms typically,” Johnson said. “And prostate cancer is a good example of that. Because, many of us would not have any symptoms until prostate cancer was well-advanced.”

Johnson said registration is required. You can follow this link or call 1-877-411-2468 to register.

The following dates, times, and locations for the screenings are:

Thursday, Sept. 15 in Quincy between 1-5 p.m. in the lower level of the Blessing Cancer Center Radiology Oncology Suite

Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Pittsfield between 8-10 a.m. at Illini Community Hospital in the Casteel Center.

Wednesday Sept. 21 in Hannibal between 2-4 p.m. at Hannibal Clinic in the Urology Suite

Thursday Sept. 29 in Keokuk between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Blessing Health Keokuk Clinic 1414 Main Street

