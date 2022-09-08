Dove hunting season leading to damaged fiber lines

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Dove hunting season has started in the state of Missouri and one local electric co-op has a reminder for hunters.

Ralls County Electric Cooperative Manager Lynn Hodges says for the past few years they have had fiber lines shot by hunters throughout dove hunting season.

Hodges said bullet holes on a fiber line will cause an outage for customers. Ralls County Electric Cooperative experienced three fiber lines being shot this dove hunting season. Hodges said he wants all hunters to be aware of their surroundings before pulling the trigger.

“Really be aware of your surroundings, and look at the areas in which you are going to be shooting. to make sure that that path of that shot is clear of not just fiber lines but of homes, roadways, etc.,” Hodges said.

Hodges said they had an outage this past weekend that lasted for eight hours. He said customers lost connection to their internet, television, and phone services. But Hodges said fiber lines aren’t the only infrastructure hunters need to watch out for.

Hodges said hunters are responsible for damages that are caused to the fiber and damaging a line is a felony.

Hodges said if you are going dove hunting, stay in remote areas and never shoot at a bird near fiber lines.

