Local kids raise thousands for Salvation Army

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local kids worked together this past weekend to make a difference and the results came in Thursday afternoon.

Grace and June’s Lemon Aid Stand for Good event raised over $8,000 for the Salvation Army.

Grace and June Hendrian worked together in 2019 and 2021 to raise funds through lemon-aid stands, but challenged other local families to help out for 2022.

The other families stepped up to the plate, operating 21 stands over the weekend and raising a total of $8,281.60.

Salvation Army Major Shelley McClintock said she had overheard some kids talking about trying to get to $3,000 or $5,000 and she was blown away by this year’s total.

“I’m overwhelmed by their want to support and help others in need,” said McClintock. “Not knowing who they are, not receiving anything in return, just the fact that they wanted to do something for someone else is a pretty amazing thing.”

Grace and June’s mother Kellea Hendrian said the girls and her friends set a great example for those in the community to follow.

“I think it just goes to show that no matter how old you are or how simple of a fundraiser that your heart goes into, you can make that difference,” said Hendrian.

The girls were also excited about the total, with Grace saying that raising the money helped her wake up early in the morning and get motivated to help others.

According to McClintock, the funding will go toward Salvation Army projects such as sheltering and feeding those in need.

