Moonlight Ride for Hunger set for Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s still time to register for the Moonlight Ride for Hunger on Saturday, Sept. 10.

At the event, tri-state residents are invited to bike across both the Memorial Bridge and the Bay View Bridge in Quincy.

The registration fee is $35 per adult to register early, but the cost raises to $40 the day of the ride.

All proceeds go towards the Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Horizon’s Executive Director Sarah Stephens said the pantry is in need of donations now more than ever.

“Inflation is really reeking havoc on individuals who have a limited budget to begin with anyway, and so we’re seeing sometimes as many as twice as many people come through our food pantry,” Stephens said.

Stephens added that the number of people coming to Horizons for daily meals has also increased.

The ride will start at 7p.m. from Clat Adams Park on Quincy’s Riverfront. Registration will open at 5:30 p.m. on the day of for anyone still needing to register.

