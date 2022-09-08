The North East Community Action Corporation hosts a housing summit meeting

People from the tri-states gathered in a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.
People from the tri-states gathered in a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - People from the Tri-States gathered Thursday night at a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.

The event was designed to address ways to increase home ownership, renovate existing structures and provide more affordable rental housing.

“I think we all need voice. I think we’re all seeing the issues, and there’s not a cohesive group to bring all those wonderful ideas together and this one’s it,” said Karla Potts, NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development.

They were joined by regional stakeholders at the Rialto Banquet Center in Hannibal.

About 95 people gathered to discuss new strategies to address housing issues.

“The program has helped me find a place to live when I had to move away from my daughter’s farther. They have helped me through tough times when you can’t necessarily pay your rent,” said Alison Ross, who is apart of NECAC’S low income housing program.

This is one of the many program’s NECAC offers to help find affordable housing.

The program provides partial rent payments for low to moderate income residents.

If you were unable to make the meeting and need assistance, you can go to NECAC’S website for more information on how to sign up for one of their housing programs.

RELATED LINKS:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Local kids worked together to raise over $8,000 for the salvation army.
Local kids raise thousands for Salvation Army
This is the first year the 5K will run alongside the toy show.
Toy show and 5K ahead this weekend in Quincy
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce building in Springfield.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
Trudy Busch Valentine kicked off her 3 day “Nobody’s Senator but Yours” tour.
Trudy Busch Valentine visits Hannibal in her campaign tour