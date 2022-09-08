The North East Community Action Corporation hosts a housing summit meeting

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - People from the Tri-States gathered Thursday night at a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.

The event was designed to address ways to increase home ownership, renovate existing structures and provide more affordable rental housing.

“I think we all need voice. I think we’re all seeing the issues, and there’s not a cohesive group to bring all those wonderful ideas together and this one’s it,” said Karla Potts, NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development.

They were joined by regional stakeholders at the Rialto Banquet Center in Hannibal.

About 95 people gathered to discuss new strategies to address housing issues.

“The program has helped me find a place to live when I had to move away from my daughter’s farther. They have helped me through tough times when you can’t necessarily pay your rent,” said Alison Ross, who is apart of NECAC’S low income housing program.

This is one of the many program’s NECAC offers to help find affordable housing.

The program provides partial rent payments for low to moderate income residents.

If you were unable to make the meeting and need assistance, you can go to NECAC’S website for more information on how to sign up for one of their housing programs.

