Proposed changes to Quincy recycling program cause upset at forum

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents expressed their thoughts and concerns Wednesday night about the proposed recycling program change at a nearly three-hour-long community forum.

That change could end the city’s curbside pick-up option and switch to city-wide collection sites, which the majority of residents said they wouldn’t want.

Mayor Mike Troup asked the people in the audience to participate in a survey by raising their hands to show if they’re currently recycling, and if they would keep recycling if they were charged an extra $5 to keep curbside pick up. Nearly 80 raised their hands.

“You do bi-weekly, but you keep it at $5 a month, what if it’s bi-weekly and it went up to $10? So it’s really not a change,” Troup said.

Some residents, like Katie Stegner, said the proposed change of going from curbside pick-up to collection sites is not a good idea.

“The garbage and recycling situation here is laughable. Laughable. This should be an essential service for everyone and some of the reasons that you guys are giving are ridiculous,” Stegner said. “I’m sorry. When you say the growing fleet expenses, and the need to purchase replacement trucks is a reason we need to get away from curbside, well, poor planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part.”

Others, like Margaret Johnson-Dennis and Whitney Mintert said, although recycling is essential to them, they wouldn’t be able to get to the collection site to drop off their items.

“I’ll be 81 this fall, by next spring I might be using a walker, you never know,” Johnson-Dennis said. “How will I recycle?”

“I probably will not recycle. I don’t have the time to devote to collecting and taking my stuff to a collection site. I’m upset about that, I’m frustrated with that,” Mintert said. “I don’t think the city did enough research.’

City Administrator Jeff Mays said he believes volunteers from the community will help with curbside if aldermen vote to move to collection sites.

“I believe also... that there will be a number of folks that will step up and help their family members get the recycling to the appropriate place, there will probably be Boy Scouts and churches,” Mays said. “I’m sure the volunteer community can step up. I’m sure.”

Residents in the audience shouted out that this remark is a cop-out and didn’t answer their question about how the city plans to deal with people who don’t have cars or are disabled and can’t get to the collection site.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said curbside isn’t off the table. He said councilmen can vote to accept the current ordinance presented to them, have it revised, or table it. In that case, the program would stay the same as the current curbside option.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said he has researched several other cities in the state for how they operate their recycling program.

“They all did single-stream recycle, which means they don’t separate it the way we do, which is obviously more cost. They all use private haulers,” Schafer said. “And everybody pays the same across the board. It’s a part of their utility bill and it’s based on that.”

He said the city proposed privatization a few years ago.

“That was something the citizens absolutely did not want to do,” Schafer said.

Wednesday night, residents also asked for access to the comprehensive research documents the city has put together for the proposed options for the recycling program.

Mays said you can expect to see those updated, and posted on the city website, in two days, on Sept. 9.

“As far as I’m concerned, the people that I represent think recycling is essential,” 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said. “It’s my job in my ward, to do what the people in my ward think.”

