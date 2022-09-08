Quincy Citizens Police Academy kicks off tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents began to learn more about local law enforcement Thursday night in their first Citizens Police Academy classes.

Quincy Police Department hosts the academy twice a year, as they’ve been doing since 1998.

Over the 10 week course, participants learn about the different QPD divisions.

Quincy Police Pro-Act Assistant Debra Beebe said the 13 person fall course that begins tonight is filled, but she encourages residents to sign up for the spring course.

“This is a free class that we offer and it is open to any city of Quincy resident either own property, you could be a student in Quincy, just some kind of connection there,” Beebe said.

Beebe said the class course will create a bond between civilians and officers.

“We think it’s important that the community knows about their police department, why and how we do things,” said Beebe. “We just like that connection them being able to go out there be our eyes and ears because obviously we can’t be everywhere at the same time.”

Beebe said a date is not yet set for the spring course, but she said you can reach out to her to discuss enrollment options for the next round.

You can contact her at the Pro-Act office at (217) 228 - 4485.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.