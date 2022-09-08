Quincy Citizens Police Academy kicks off tonight

Quincy Police Pro-Act Assistant Debra Beebe says the thirteen-person fall course that begins...
Quincy Police Pro-Act Assistant Debra Beebe says the thirteen-person fall course that begins tonight is filled, but she encourages residents to sigh up for the spring course.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents began to learn more about local law enforcement Thursday night in their first Citizens Police Academy classes.

Quincy Police Department hosts the academy twice a year, as they’ve been doing since 1998.

Over the 10 week course, participants learn about the different QPD divisions.

Quincy Police Pro-Act Assistant Debra Beebe said the 13 person fall course that begins tonight is filled, but she encourages residents to sign up for the spring course.

“This is a free class that we offer and it is open to any city of Quincy resident either own property, you could be a student in Quincy, just some kind of connection there,” Beebe said.

Beebe said the class course will create a bond between civilians and officers.

“We think it’s important that the community knows about their police department, why and how we do things,” said Beebe. “We just like that connection them being able to go out there be our eyes and ears because obviously we can’t be everywhere at the same time.”

Beebe said a date is not yet set for the spring course, but she said you can reach out to her to discuss enrollment options for the next round.

You can contact her at the Pro-Act office at (217) 228 - 4485.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Local kids worked together to raise over $8,000 for the salvation army.
Local kids raise thousands for Salvation Army
This is the first year the 5K will run alongside the toy show.
Toy show and 5K ahead this weekend in Quincy
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce building in Springfield.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
Trudy Busch Valentine kicked off her 3 day “Nobody’s Senator but Yours” tour.
Trudy Busch Valentine visits Hannibal in her campaign tour
People from the tri-states gathered in a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.
The North East Community Action Corporation hosts a housing summit meeting