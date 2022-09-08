Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke Offers Insight On Her Verbal Commit To Join The Mizzou Women’s Basketball Program Next Year

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The world of Abbey Schreacke is indeed a busy one. The Quincy Notre Dame 3-Sport standout was on an “official visit” at the University of Missouri in Columbia earlier today, and she apparently heard and liked everything she had a chance to see. That’s because the All-State guard, to the surprise of a few, took timeout earlier today to issue a “verbal commit” to Mizzou.

Now a verbal commit is non-binding, but it’s a sure sign that the 6-foot standout is leaning heavily in the direction of joining the UM Women’s Basketball program. Just imagine, in the years ahead, we could very well see the talented QND 1000 point scorer facing players on the SEC hardwood from various high-profile “Power 5″ programs on national television. Programs like LSU, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky. and of course the reining national champs from The University Of South Carolina! The future is indeed bright for Miss Schreacke.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details on Abbey’s big day in Columbia and The Gem City!

