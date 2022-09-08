Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke Offers Insight On Her Verbal Commit To Join The Mizzou Women’s Basketball Program Next Year

IHSA All-State Guard Visits Columbia And Makes A Major Decision Regarding Her Future
QND Lady Raiders All-State Forward Abbey Schreacke Issues A Verbal Commit To UM
QND Lady Raiders All-State Forward Abbey Schreacke Issues A Verbal Commit To UM(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The world of Abbey Schreacke is indeed a busy one. The Quincy Notre Dame 3-Sport standout was on an “official visit” at the University of Missouri in Columbia earlier today, and she apparently heard and liked everything she had a chance to see. That’s because the All-State guard, to the surprise of a few, took timeout earlier today to issue a “verbal commit” to Mizzou.

Now a verbal commit is non-binding, but it’s a sure sign that the 6-foot standout is leaning heavily in the direction of joining the UM Women’s Basketball program. Just imagine, in the years ahead, we could very well see the talented QND 1000 point scorer facing players on the SEC hardwood from various high-profile “Power 5″ programs on national television. Programs like LSU, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky. and of course the reining national champs from The University Of South Carolina! The future is indeed bright for Miss Schreacke.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details on Abbey’s big day in Columbia and The Gem City!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 7) Rushville-Industry Travels To “The Pit” To Face The (9-0) QND Lady Raiders On The Volleyball Court

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Post A 2-0 Win Over Rushville-Industry At "The Pit"

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Sept. 7) QU Hawks Football Team Will Play Under The Thursday Night Lights Once Again And The QU Hawks Soccer Team Wins On The Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Football Team Will Be Back In Action On Thursday In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 7) Palmyra Panthers Preparing For A Trip To Centralia This Football Friday Night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Headed To Centralia This Football Friday Night!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 7) QND All-State Standout Abbey Schreacke Has Verbally Committed To The University Of Missouri Women’s Basketball Program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Abbey Schreacke verbally commits to the University Of Missouri

Latest News

Sports

Change in culture sees spike in victories for QU volleyball team

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Potts
The Hawks have been rewarded for their hard work with a pair of 4-0 weekends at the Henderson State (Ark.) and Wayne State (Ohio) tournaments, winning 24 of a possible 26 games.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday QU Golf Update

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

QU Hawks golf team update

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Golf Update From St. Louis

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday Dalton Miller Update

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Standout Dalton Miller Makes A Verbal Commit With State Fair Community College In Missouri

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Dalton Miller Issues A Verbal Commit To State Fair Community College

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: (Tuesday) Hannibal vs. Payson-Seymour Volleyball

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT