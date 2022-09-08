Quincy Public Library reflects on International Literacy Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are an avid reader, today is for you!

International Literacy Day has been observed worldwide since 1967. It’s a day that raises awareness of library services and encourages children and adults to explore the world of reading.

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said that the impact of International Literacy Day hits close to home.

“Particularly here in Illinois and Quincy we want to have a society that’s able to access information and part of being able to access information is being able to read and being able to understand it and not just that aspect of reading for literacy,” said Griesbaum.

Griesbaum said that Quincy locals can enhance their literacy right here in the Tri-States.

“That’s the cool thing about a library,” said Griesbaum. “It’s you’re in charge of your education, there’s nothing you’re required to learn there’s no where else you’re required to go and study, you get to come here for free.”

The Quincy Public Library allows all Quincy residents to obtain a library card.

Griesbaum said to get a card, all you need to bring is proof of residency in Quincy, and you can received a library card at no cost.

