Quincy Public Library reflects on International Literacy Day

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said that the impact of International...
Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said that the impact of International Literacy Day hits close to home.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are an avid reader, today is for you!

International Literacy Day has been observed worldwide since 1967. It’s a day that raises awareness of library services and encourages children and adults to explore the world of reading.

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said that the impact of International Literacy Day hits close to home.

“Particularly here in Illinois and Quincy we want to have a society that’s able to access information and part of being able to access information is being able to read and being able to understand it and not just that aspect of reading for literacy,” said Griesbaum.

Griesbaum said that Quincy locals can enhance their literacy right here in the Tri-States.

“That’s the cool thing about a library,” said Griesbaum. “It’s you’re in charge of your education, there’s nothing you’re required to learn there’s no where else you’re required to go and study, you get to come here for free.”

The Quincy Public Library allows all Quincy residents to obtain a library card.

Griesbaum said to get a card, all you need to bring is proof of residency in Quincy, and you can received a library card at no cost.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Local kids worked together to raise over $8,000 for the salvation army.
Local kids raise thousands for Salvation Army
This is the first year the 5K will run alongside the toy show.
Toy show and 5K ahead this weekend in Quincy
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce building in Springfield.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
Trudy Busch Valentine kicked off her 3 day “Nobody’s Senator but Yours” tour.
Trudy Busch Valentine visits Hannibal in her campaign tour
People from the tri-states gathered in a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.
The North East Community Action Corporation hosts a housing summit meeting