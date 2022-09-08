Rinse and repeat

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day a little cooler than the previous days as temperatures are in the 50s. However, those temperatures are typical for this time of year. Another morning, another round of possible fog. Fog has been and will continue to develop through the pre-dawn hours near areas of water. Any fog that develops will dissipate quickly within an hour or two after sunrise. Otherwise, through the day we will have high pressure overhead. That will provide us with abundant sunshine. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will be low. Tonight, we will have clear skies and light southeasterly winds. Lows will be in the upper 50s with a few locations closer to 60°.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day as the aforementioned high pressure system continues to influence our weather. That high pressure will gradually be moving eastward though as a cold front very slowly approaches from the west. Highs tomorrow will be just a little warmer, but still in the mid 80s.

The cold front is not expected to arrive until late Saturday night into Sunday. As this front comes though, it could bring us a chance of rain. More details on that rain chance are on now on WGEM News Today.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.