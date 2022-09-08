Toy show and 5K ahead this weekend in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Lace up your racing shoes...there is a new 5K coming to Quincy this weekend.

The first Barnyard Fun Run 5K will stretch from Quincy High School to Flinn Stadium, around the track, and back Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The 5K will complement the annual toy show that benefits Quincy Senior High School’s FFA Chapter.

Vendors will showcase agricultural toys and tractors at the toy show in the school gym on Saturday and Sunday.

FFA Adviser Kelly Weiman said they were excited to add the 5K to this year’s fundraiser.

“In the past we’ve only done the toy show for the two days, and this year they decided to add a 5K to the Saturday of the toy show. So the 5K has an entry fee as well as we have gathered sponsorships for that,” said Weiman. “So that will be a big fundraiser for us this year.”

She said FFA students have been planning this year’s toy show and 5K since last school year and they are looking forward to welcoming more people to the event.

“We’re excited to offer it to people who maybe don’t think that they’re involved in agriculture, but when they come and they see our students and they understand that agriculture is everywhere and they come into the toy show and they see those things it lights their passion,” said Weiman.

There is a $25 registration fee per person for the run and registration is available until the morning of the race.

The toy show runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and runs on free will donations.

